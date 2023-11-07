Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts meet-and-greet for lovelytheband [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts meet-and-greet for lovelytheband

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 8, 2023) Mitchell ‘Mitchy’ Collins, left, and Sam Price of the indie pop band lovelytheband sign a Sailor’s guitar on the aft mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. Lovelytheband performed for the crew as part of a tour organized by Navy Entertainment, which provides Sailors with quality entertainment while overseas and on deployed ships at sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 11:42
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    tour
    USS Ronald Reagan
    concert
    Navy Entertainment
    lovelytheband

