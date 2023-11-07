USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts meet-and-greet for lovelytheband

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 8, 2023) Jordan Greenwald, guitarist of the indie pop band lovelytheband, signs a Sailor’s guitar on the aft mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. Lovelytheband performed for the crew as part of a tour organized by Navy Entertainment, which provides Sailors with quality entertainment while overseas and on deployed ships at sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)

