    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts meet-and-greet for lovelytheband [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts meet-and-greet for lovelytheband

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 8, 2023) Sailors pose for a photo with Sam Price, Mitchell ‘Mitchy’ Collins and Jordan Greenwald of the indie pop band lovelytheband on the aft mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. Lovelytheband performed for the crew as part of a tour organized by Navy Entertainment, which provides Sailors with quality entertainment while overseas and on deployed ships at sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 11:42
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    tour
    USS Ronald Reagan
    concert
    Navy Entertainment
    lovelytheband

