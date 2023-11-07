U.S. Army Master Sgt. Purcell Jefferson Jr., the operations noncommissioned officer of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, relocates his workspace and communications equipment to a tactical operations center during a command post exercise at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Nov. 3, 2023. As a subordinate unit to the Army’s V Corps headquarters, the event stressed the integration and reporting of all 3rd ID warfighting functions in a simulation designed to generate tough decisions and catastrophic consequences against a live, free-thinking adversary. The 3rd DSB deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners and deter adversaries in the European theater.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 10:12
|Photo ID:
|8115869
|VIRIN:
|231103-A-DP764-9257
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustainers support command post exercise in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT