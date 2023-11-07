Sustainers support command post exercise in Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, relocate their headquarters to a tactical operations center during a command post exercise at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Nov. 9, 2023. As a subordinate unit to the Army’s V Corps headquarters, the event stressed the integration and reporting of all 3rd ID warfighting functions in a simulation designed to generate tough decisions and catastrophic consequences against a live, free-thinking adversary. The 3rd DSB deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners and deter adversaries in the European theater.

