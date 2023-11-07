Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainers support command post exercise in Poland [Image 2 of 6]

    Sustainers support command post exercise in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, relocate their headquarters to a tactical operations center during a command post exercise at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Nov. 3, 2023. As a subordinate unit to the Army’s V Corps headquarters, the event stressed the integration and reporting of all 3rd ID warfighting functions in a simulation designed to generate tough decisions and catastrophic consequences against a live, free-thinking adversary. The 3rd DSB deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners and deter adversaries in the European theater.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

