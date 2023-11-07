Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Test for E3B at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    A U.S. Soldier, assigned to 7th Army Training Command, applies first aid to a simulated casualty during the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. To qualify for the EFMB, Soldiers must endure a multitude of events and tests such as medical evacuations and treatments, land navigation, physical fitness and chemical biological radioactive nuclear evaluations which improves the armed services ability to respond more effectively and efficiently which increases readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 09:50
    Photo ID: 8115840
    VIRIN: 231108-A-MC970-2411
    Resolution: 5107x3648
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Test for E3B at Grafenwoehr, by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    E3B
    TrainToWin

