A U.S. Soldier, assigned to 7th Army Training Command, applies first aid to a simulated casualty during the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. To qualify for the EFMB, Soldiers must endure a multitude of events and tests such as medical evacuations and treatments, land navigation, physical fitness and chemical biological radioactive nuclear evaluations which improves the armed services ability to respond more effectively and efficiently which increases readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)
Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 09:50
Photo ID:
|8115840
VIRIN:
|231108-A-MC970-2411
Resolution:
|5107x3648
Size:
|6.48 MB
Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers Test for E3B at Grafenwoehr, by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
