Soldiers Test for E3B at Grafenwoehr

A U.S. Soldier, assigned to 7th Army Training Command, applies first aid to a simulated casualty during the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023. To qualify for the EFMB, Soldiers must endure a multitude of events and tests such as medical evacuations and treatments, land navigation, physical fitness and chemical biological radioactive nuclear evaluations which improves the armed services ability to respond more effectively and efficiently which increases readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

