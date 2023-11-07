A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, takes off during Checkered Flag 24-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 8, 2023. Checkered Flag occurs twice every year and is one of the largest aerial exercises within the Department of Defense consisting of various 4th and 5th generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 09:48 Photo ID: 8115836 VIRIN: 231108-F-LY429-1032 Resolution: 5152x2716 Size: 609.52 KB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Checkered Flag 24-1 Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.