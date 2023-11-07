Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 24-1 Takeoffs [Image 3 of 4]

    Checkered Flag 24-1 Takeoffs

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, takes off during Checkered Flag 24-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 8, 2023. Checkered Flag occurs twice every year and is one of the largest aerial exercises within the Department of Defense consisting of various 4th and 5th generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 09:48
    Photo ID: 8115836
    VIRIN: 231108-F-LY429-1032
    Resolution: 5152x2716
    Size: 609.52 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 24-1 Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F22
    ACC
    Jet
    Air Force
    Checkered Flag
    Checkered Flag 24-1

