    Checkered Flag 24-1 Takeoffs [Image 1 of 4]

    Checkered Flag 24-1 Takeoffs

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, takes off during Checkered Flag 24-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 8, 2023. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th and 5th generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    This work, Checkered Flag 24-1 Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F22
    ACC
    Jet
    Air Force
    Checkered Flag
    Checkered Flag 24-1

