Checkered Flag 24-1 Takeoffs

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, takes off during Checkered Flag 24-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 8, 2023. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th and 5th generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US