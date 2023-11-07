A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, takes off during Checkered Flag 24-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 8, 2023. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th and 5th generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 09:48
|Photo ID:
|8115834
|VIRIN:
|231108-F-LY429-1033
|Resolution:
|5991x3008
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Checkered Flag 24-1 Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT