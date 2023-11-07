Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-64 AR STX Lanes [Image 6 of 6]

    1-64 AR STX Lanes

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Benjamin Hale 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    An M1A2 Abrams tank commander assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division gives a thumbs-up during a Situational Training Exercise lane at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 8, 2023. Clear and effective communication helps interoperability and improves lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

    This work, 1-64 AR STX Lanes [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    1-64 AR
    Abrams tank

