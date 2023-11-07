1-64 AR STX Lanes

An M1A2 Abrams tank commander assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division gives a thumbs-up during a Situational Training Exercise lane at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 8, 2023. Clear and effective communication helps interoperability and improves lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 10:19
|Photo ID:
|8115832
|VIRIN:
|231108-A-GJ082-3324
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
