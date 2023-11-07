U.S. and Royal Air Forces integrate for cargo unloading, supporting Exercise Ferocious Falcon

A U.S. Air Force Airman and Royal Air Force aviator unload cargo from a RAF A400 Atlas at an undisclosed location, Nov. 2, 2023. U.S. Air Force Airmen supported the RAF with cargo unloading in support of Exercise Ferocious Falcon. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within CENTCOM to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

