U.S. and Royal Air Forces integrate for cargo unloading, supporting Exercise Ferocious Falcon

A Royal Air Force A400 Atlas is shown parked on the flight line during a rain shower at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 2, 2023. U.S. Air Force Airmen supported the RAF with cargo unloading in support of Exercise Ferocious Falcon. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within CENTCOM to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

