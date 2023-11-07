Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Royal Air Forces integrate for cargo unloading, supporting Exercise Ferocious Falcon [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. and Royal Air Forces integrate for cargo unloading, supporting Exercise Ferocious Falcon

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A Royal Air Force A400 Atlas is shown parked on the flight line during a rain shower at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 2, 2023. U.S. Air Force Airmen supported the RAF with cargo unloading in support of Exercise Ferocious Falcon. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within CENTCOM to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    CENTCOM
    Royal Air Force
    Air Power
    A400
    Enhanced Posture

