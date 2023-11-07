U.S. and Royal Air Forces integrate for cargo unloading, supporting Exercise Ferocious Falcon

A U.S. Air Force Airman marshals in a RAF A400 Atlas at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 2, 2023.The U.S. Air Force supported the RAF with cargo unloading in support of Exercise Ferocious Falcon. The U.S. and partner nations maintain a highly agile fighting force, leveraging the most advanced platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023