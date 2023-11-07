USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors review legal documents

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 7, 2023) Legalman 2nd Class Alexis Vanburen, left, from Dallas, and Legalman 3rd Class Audrey Carillo, from Downey, California, certify documents in the legal office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

