    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors review legal documents [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors review legal documents

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 7, 2023) Lt. Cassandra Chang, right, from Hawaii, and Legalman 3rd Class Audrey Carillo, from Downey, California, review legal documents in the legal office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 07:07
    Photo ID: 8115466
    VIRIN: 231107-N-SO660-1013
    Resolution: 3607x2821
    Size: 686.66 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    CVN 76
    7th fleet
    Legalman
    USS Roald Reagan

