USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors review legal documents

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 7, 2023) Senior Chief Legalman Briana Ridlon, from San Mateo, California and Senior Chief Retail Specialist Markis Sorrell, from Atlanta, review legal documents in the legal office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

