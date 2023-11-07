Team Souda’s Newest ALDC Graduates November 2023

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 9, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay receive Advanced Leadership Development Course Certificate of Completions from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, and Master Chief Rafael Barney, command master chief, NSA Souda Bay, on Nov. 9, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker Chief Shianne Chlupacek)

