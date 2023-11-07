Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Souda’s Newest ALDC Graduates November 2023 [Image 9 of 10]

    Team Souda’s Newest ALDC Graduates November 2023

    GREECE

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 9, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney Jensen, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Advanced Leadership Development Course Certificate of Completion from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, and Master Chief Rafael Barney, command master chief, NSA Souda Bay, on Nov. 9, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Riley Orzechowski)

    This work, Team Souda’s Newest ALDC Graduates November 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

