Team Souda’s Newest ALDC Graduates November 2023

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 9, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Miguel Solano, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Advanced Leadership Development Course Certificate of Completion from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, and Master Chief Rafael Barney, command master chief, NSA Souda Bay, on Nov. 9, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

