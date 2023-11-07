Capt. Rafael Miranda Visits ROICC Northern Italy

Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) is briefed by Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Northern Italy's Lt. Zach Schemmel, Oct. 19, 2023, on U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Family Housing Program, the Army’s largest housing investment program that will provide 478 units for soldiers when completed. Miranda also toured active construction projects at Aviano Air Base and Vicenza and meet with the ROICC Northern Italy team.

