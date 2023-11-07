Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Rafael Miranda Visits ROICC Northern Italy

    Capt. Rafael Miranda Visits ROICC Northern Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) is briefed by Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Northern Italy's Lt. Zach Schemmel, Oct. 19, 2023, on U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Family Housing Program, the Army’s largest housing investment program that will provide 478 units for soldiers when completed. Miranda also toured active construction projects at Aviano Air Base and Vicenza and meet with the ROICC Northern Italy team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 06:31
    Photo ID: 8115403
    VIRIN: 231018-N-N2115-1002
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 181.36 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Rafael Miranda Visits ROICC Northern Italy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Capt. Rafael Miranda
    ROICC Northern Italy
    NAVFAC EURAFENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT