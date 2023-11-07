USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations While Operating in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 8, 2023) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Man Luo, from Gurnee, Illinois, inspects a fuel sample before refueling an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 8. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

