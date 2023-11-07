Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations While Operating in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 8, 2023) – Sailors inspect an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) following flight quarters while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 8. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 05:15
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MH-60
    Helicopter
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    HSM
    CTF 71

