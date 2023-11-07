SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 8, 2023) – Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Justin Sokalski, from Mentor, Ohio, inspects an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) following flight quarters while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 8. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 05:15
|Photo ID:
|8115321
|VIRIN:
|231108-N-UA460-1691
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
