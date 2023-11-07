HSC, SETAF-AF host Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. James D. Barton, incoming first sergeant of Headquarters Support Company, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), gives a speech during a change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, on November 8, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony reinforces noncommissioned officer authority in the U.S. Army and highlights their support to the chain of command. HSC supports SETAF-AF in providing U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crises response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

