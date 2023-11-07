Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC, SETAF-AF host Change of Responsibility [Image 2 of 2]

    HSC, SETAF-AF host Change of Responsibility

    CASERMA DEL DIN, ITALY

    08.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. James D. Barton, incoming first sergeant of Headquarters Support Company, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), gives a speech during a change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, on November 8, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony reinforces noncommissioned officer authority in the U.S. Army and highlights their support to the chain of command. HSC supports SETAF-AF in providing U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crises response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 04:06
    Photo ID: 8115236
    VIRIN: 231108-A-CB630-1109
    Resolution: 8029x5356
    Size: 27.35 MB
    Location: CASERMA DEL DIN, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC, SETAF-AF host Change of Responsibility [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC, SETAF-AF host Change of Responsibility
    HSC, SETAF-AF host Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSC
    Change of Responsibility
    Partnership
    CoR
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT