U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alejandra Vega, a combat videographer with Armed Forces Network Iwakuni, Defense Media Activity, organizes her work station at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Nov. 7, 2023.



AFN Iwakuni broadcasts news, music, and informational commercials to entertain and inform the community about events happening on base and more.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 02:02 Photo ID: 8115189 VIRIN: 231107-M-BA875-1003 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 1.79 MB Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, arine Corps Air Station Iwakuni interviews Armed Forces Network Iwakuni [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.