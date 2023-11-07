Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 23:14 Photo ID: 8114900 VIRIN: 231108-N-IQ389-1304 Resolution: 2000x1336 Size: 1.3 MB Location: DURHAM, NC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The US Navy Band Commodores perform with Jazz legend Branford Marsalis [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.