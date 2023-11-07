Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Infantry Division Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 5 of 5]

    25th Infantry Division Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain during JPMRC 24-01

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct military operations in urban terrain, Nov. 8, 2023 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 22:37
    VIRIN: 231108-A-CJ630-1325
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

