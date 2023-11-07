25th Infantry Division Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain during JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct military operations in urban terrain, Nov. 8, 2023 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

