231031-N-ML799-1041 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2023) – Airman James McDonald from Los Angeles, sweeps the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 31. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 21:38
|Photo ID:
|8114831
|VIRIN:
|231031-N-ML799-1041
|Resolution:
|3478x5217
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle Lantern Maintenance USS Tripoli [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT