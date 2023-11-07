231031-N-IL330-1019 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Joseph Roland, from South bend, Indiana, cleans the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 31. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 21:38
|Photo ID:
|8114830
|VIRIN:
|231031-N-IL330-1019
|Resolution:
|3005x4507
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Hangar Bay and Galley Maintenance [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
