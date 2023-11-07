Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Lantern Maintenance USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 13]

    Battle Lantern Maintenance USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231031-N-ML799-1054 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Gabriel Benner, from Chicago, performs maintenance on a battle lantern aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 31. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    This work, Battle Lantern Maintenance USS Tripoli [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS
    Ship
    Navy
    Military
    Tripoli

