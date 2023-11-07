231031-N-US228-1012 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Stephen Miosi, from Chicago, paints a fire hose stowage unit aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 31. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stevin Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 21:38
|Photo ID:
|8114824
|VIRIN:
|231031-N-US228-1013
|Resolution:
|4327x3462
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT