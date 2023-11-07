231031-N-US228-1006 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2023) – Electronics Technician 3rd Class Mereke Hoffman from Lake Stevens, Washington, performs maintenance on a handrail aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 31. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stevin Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 21:38
|Photo ID:
|8114822
|VIRIN:
|231031-N-US228-1007
|Resolution:
|3960x2640
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
