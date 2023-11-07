Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th MXG fuels training leaves no man behind [Image 10 of 10]

    18th MXG fuels training leaves no man behind

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Allen Gonzales, 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, fuel systems craftsman, demonstrates a confined space extraction on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 31, 2023. The confined space exercise is required in the event that an Airman becomes injured or incapacitated while inside an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 21:57
    Photo ID: 8114816
    VIRIN: 231031-F-BX586-1038
    Resolution: 5647x3770
    Size: 10.58 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 18th MXG fuels training leaves no man behind [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    extraction
    Team Kadena
    Indo-PACOM
    353 SOAMXS

