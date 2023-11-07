U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Allen Gonzales, 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, fuel systems craftsman, demonstrates a confined space extraction on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 31, 2023. The confined space exercise is required in the event that an Airman becomes injured or incapacitated while inside an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 21:57 Photo ID: 8114816 VIRIN: 231031-F-BX586-1038 Resolution: 5647x3770 Size: 10.58 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th MXG fuels training leaves no man behind [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.