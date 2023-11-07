18th MXG fuels training leaves no man behind

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Mullins and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Allen Gonzales, 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron fuel systems craftsman carries a training dummy after extracting it from the fuel tank at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 31, 2023. Fuel system technicians are required to practice emergency responses in the event that an Airman becomes injured or incapacitated while inside an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

