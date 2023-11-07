Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th ID Soldiers Stand Guard During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 19 of 20]

    25th ID Soldiers Stand Guard During JPMRC 24-01

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, waits on top of a hill after defending it from an opposing force attack, Nov. 7, 2023, at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 20:06
    Photo ID: 8114751
    VIRIN: 231107-A-JH993-3046
    Resolution: 7680x5123
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID Soldiers Stand Guard During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Ryele Bertoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th ID Soldiers Engage Opposing Forces during JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Engage Opposing Forces during JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Engage Opposing Forces during JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Engage Opposing Forces during JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Engage Opposing Forces during JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Engage Opposing Forces during JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Engage Opposing Forces during JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain During JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain During JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain During JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain During JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain During JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain During JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain During JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain During JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain During JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain During JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain During JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Stand Guard During JPMRC 24-01
    25th ID Soldiers Stand Guard During JPMRC 24-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    READINESS
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT