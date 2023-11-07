1st MAW, JASDF Ryukyu Shield 24 Confirmation Brief

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force service members with Southwestern Air Defense Force pose for a photo following a confirmation brief for exercise Ryukyu Shield 24 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 8, 2023. This will be the first iteration of Ryukyu Shield – an air defense focused exercise which aims to improve integrated air and missile defense interoperability and readiness for Okinawan-based commands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)
11.08.2023
11.08.2023
|8114729
|231108-M-MO098-1009
|4887x3258
|12.22 MB
CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|4
|1
