U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force service members with Southwestern Air Defense Force pose for a photo following a confirmation brief for exercise Ryukyu Shield 24 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 8, 2023. This will be the first iteration of Ryukyu Shield – an air defense focused exercise which aims to improve integrated air and missile defense interoperability and readiness for Okinawan-based commands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 19:49 Photo ID: 8114729 VIRIN: 231108-M-MO098-1009 Resolution: 4887x3258 Size: 12.22 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st MAW, JASDF Ryukyu Shield 24 Confirmation Brief [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.