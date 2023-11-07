Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st MAW, JASDF Ryukyu Shield 24 Confirmation Brief [Image 1 of 2]

    1st MAW, JASDF Ryukyu Shield 24 Confirmation Brief

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, commanding general, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Yajima Masahito, commander, Southwestern Air Defense Force, pose for a photo following a confirmation brief for exercise Ryukyu Shield 24 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 8, 2023. This will be the first iteration of Ryukyu Shield – an air defense focused exercise which aims to improve integrated air and missile defense interoperability and readiness for Okinawan-based commands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 19:49
    Photo ID: 8114728
    VIRIN: 231108-M-MO098-1021
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.69 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MAW, JASDF Ryukyu Shield 24 Confirmation Brief [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st MAW, JASDF Ryukyu Shield 24 Confirmation Brief
    1st MAW, JASDF Ryukyu Shield 24 Confirmation Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usmc
    1st MAW
    JASDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT