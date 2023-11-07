25th ID Soldiers Conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain During JPMRC 24-01

A U.S. Army Soldier with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, pulls security during military operations in urban terrain, Nov. 7, 2023, at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

