    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the Philippine Sea [Image 8 of 8]

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231104-N-CV021-1045 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2023) Fireman Nashawn Hicks, from Charleston, South Carolina, front, and Fireman Richard Perkins, from Houston, simulate checking the engine room for hot spots during a general quarters drill in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 4. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 17:06
    Photo ID: 8114407
    VIRIN: 231104-N-CV021-1045
    Resolution: 6409x4273
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the Philippine Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

