Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the Philippine Sea

231104-N-CV021-1045 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2023) Fireman Nashawn Hicks, from Charleston, South Carolina, front, and Fireman Richard Perkins, from Houston, simulate checking the engine room for hot spots during a general quarters drill in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 4. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 17:06
|Photo ID:
|8114407
|VIRIN:
|231104-N-CV021-1045
|Resolution:
|6409x4273
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
