231104-N-CV021-1045 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2023) Fireman Nashawn Hicks, from Charleston, South Carolina, front, and Fireman Richard Perkins, from Houston, simulate checking the engine room for hot spots during a general quarters drill in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 4. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 17:06 Photo ID: 8114407 VIRIN: 231104-N-CV021-1045 Resolution: 6409x4273 Size: 1.45 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: CHARLESTON, SC, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the Philippine Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.