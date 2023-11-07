Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the Philippine Sea

231104-N-CV021-1022 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2023) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Daniel Griner, from Okinawa, Japan, left, and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Jamarcus Allen, from San Francisco, right, simulate securing power during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 4. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

