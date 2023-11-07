Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the Philippine Sea

231104-N-CV021-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2023) Fireman Nashawn Hicks, from Charleston, South Carolina, front, and Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Amberly Santiago, from El Paso, Texas, back, put on battle gear during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 4. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

