Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

From Left to Right: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Justin Cartwright, Shipyard Command Capt. Jip Mosman, and Oscar Thorpe participated in the cake cutting ceremony during the annual Veterans Day Fall-In for Colors Ceremony Nov. 8. The cake cutting ceremony is a time-honored tradition in the military celebrating the past, present, and future of our Nation and those who serve to protect it – with the known oldest and youngest Veterans of the command taking part.

