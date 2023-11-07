Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    From Left to Right: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Justin Cartwright, Shipyard Command Capt. Jip Mosman, and Oscar Thorpe participated in the cake cutting ceremony during the annual Veterans Day Fall-In for Colors Ceremony Nov. 8. The cake cutting ceremony is a time-honored tradition in the military celebrating the past, present, and future of our Nation and those who serve to protect it – with the known oldest and youngest Veterans of the command taking part.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 15:25
    Photo ID: 8114115
    VIRIN: 231108-N-YO710-6269
    Resolution: 4948x3299
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT