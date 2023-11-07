From Left to Right: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Justin Cartwright, Shipyard Command Capt. Jip Mosman, and Oscar Thorpe participated in the cake cutting ceremony during the annual Veterans Day Fall-In for Colors Ceremony Nov. 8. The cake cutting ceremony is a time-honored tradition in the military celebrating the past, present, and future of our Nation and those who serve to protect it – with the known oldest and youngest Veterans of the command taking part.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 15:25
|Photo ID:
|8114115
|VIRIN:
|231108-N-YO710-6269
|Resolution:
|4948x3299
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT