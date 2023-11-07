Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Edward L. Sivells, Sr. (Ret.) was the guest speaker during the annual Norfolk Naval Shipyard Veterans Day Fall-In for Colors Ceremony Nov. 8. “To my fellow veterans my advice to you is this,” Sivells, Sr. said. “Be a pitcher full of water every day when you leave your house, and when you return home, return empty and satisfied that you did something for someone else. Each of you have a wealth of knowledge at your disposal. Don’t keep that to yourself – pour it into your active duty and into those you are mentoring. Show them what it means to truly serve – because it’s up to us to help make our military the best it can be.”

