    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Edward L. Sivells, Sr. (Ret.) was the guest speaker during the annual Norfolk Naval Shipyard Veterans Day Fall-In for Colors Ceremony Nov. 8. “To my fellow veterans my advice to you is this,” Sivells, Sr. said. “Be a pitcher full of water every day when you leave your house, and when you return home, return empty and satisfied that you did something for someone else. Each of you have a wealth of knowledge at your disposal. Don’t keep that to yourself – pour it into your active duty and into those you are mentoring. Show them what it means to truly serve – because it’s up to us to help make our military the best it can be.”

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 15:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

