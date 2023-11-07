Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman was the presiding officer during the annual Veterans Day Fall-In for Colors Ceremony Nov. 8. “It’s important for us to express our gratitude to those brave men and women of our armed forces – past and present – who have stepped forward to defend our Nation. For it’s their dedication to our country and our people that ensures our freedom each and every day," said Capt. Mosman.

    Veterans Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

