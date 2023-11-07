Norfolk Naval Shipyard Salutes Its Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman was the presiding officer during the annual Veterans Day Fall-In for Colors Ceremony Nov. 8. “It’s important for us to express our gratitude to those brave men and women of our armed forces – past and present – who have stepped forward to defend our Nation. For it’s their dedication to our country and our people that ensures our freedom each and every day," said Capt. Mosman.

Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US