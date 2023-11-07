Senior leaders from the U.S. and Mexican Armies conduct a bilateral meeting during the Conference of American Armies Commanders Conference held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Nov. 7, 2023. This conference marked the end of the 35th Cycle which was led by the Brazilian army and marked the start of the 36th Cycle which will be led by the Mexican army over the next two years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)

Date Taken: 11.07.2023
Location: RJ, BR