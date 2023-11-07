Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 62d Airlift Wing honors Department of Defense veterans

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, a federal holiday that is meant to honor all veterans of the uniformed services who served or are still serving during times of peace as well as war. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Veterans Day
    JBLM
    Veterans
    Team McChord

