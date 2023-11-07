Dover AFB celebrates during First Sergeant Appreciation Day

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Brede, left, outgoing, 436th Operations Support Squadron first sergeant, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dwayne Hatchet, right, incoming 436th OSS first sergeant, converse during the First Sergeant Appreciation Day celebration held at Chapel 1 on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 7, 2023. The event gave Team Dover a chance to thank first sergeants for all they do. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

