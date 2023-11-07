Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB celebrates during First Sergeant Appreciation Day [Image 4 of 4]

    Dover AFB celebrates during First Sergeant Appreciation Day

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Brede, left, outgoing, 436th Operations Support Squadron first sergeant, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dwayne Hatchet, right, incoming 436th OSS first sergeant, converse during the First Sergeant Appreciation Day celebration held at Chapel 1 on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 7, 2023. The event gave Team Dover a chance to thank first sergeants for all they do. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 12:15
    Photo ID: 8113690
    VIRIN: 231106-F-DJ256-1008
    Resolution: 3724x2478
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, Dover AFB celebrates during First Sergeant Appreciation Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    First Sergeant Appreciation Day

