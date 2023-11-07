U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Duncan, 3rd Airlift Squadron first sergeant, wears his duty identifier patch as he watches a presentation during the First Sergeant Appreciation Day celebration held at Chapel 1 on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 7, 2023. The event gave Team Dover a chance to thank first sergeants for all they do. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 12:15
|Photo ID:
|8113689
|VIRIN:
|231106-F-DJ256-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB celebrates during First Sergeant Appreciation Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
