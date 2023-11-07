Dover AFB celebrates during First Sergeant Appreciation Day

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks during a First Sergeant Appreciation Day celebration held at Chapel 1 on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 7, 2023. The event gave Team Dover a chance to thank first sergeants for all they do. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 Photo ID: 8116888 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US